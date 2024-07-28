Nani Gopal Mahanta, a prominent academic and policy advisor, has been appointed as the new Vice Chancellor of Gauhati University. Mahanta will officially resume his role after August 20.

Mahanta brings a wealth of experience to his new role. Previously, he served as a professor in the Political Science Department at Gauhati University, where he also held positions as department head and registrar from 2018 to 2019.

A distinguished alumnus of Jawaharlal Nehru University, Mahanta furthered his education as a Rotary World Peace Fellow at the University of California, Berkeley, from 2002 to 2004. This fellowship allowed him to conduct research across Europe and South Asia.

Throughout his career, Mahanta has been a prolific author and commentator on regional and national issues. His contributions to public discourse have been recognised with the Education Research and Development Foundation Excellence Award in 2009.

Mahanta's expertise has been sought by various government bodies in Assam, including the Department of Education and the Secondary Education Board. He has also held leadership positions in academic institutions, serving as president of the governing body at Handique Girls College and leading the Northeast India Political Science Association from 2014 to 2018.

Born in Sivasagar, Assam, Mahanta has roots in a Vaishnavite Satriya family and maintains a deep interest in regional cultural traditions.