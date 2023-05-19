In the last 2 years, the Assam government have waged the most effective war against drugs, inflicting severe damage on consumption and supply networks.

Meanwhile, during the ongoing drive, narcotics worth Rs 1430 crore have been seized along with 9309 people arrested till now.

The Assam government has also successfully destroyed 420 acres of cannabis and opium cultivation.

Also Read: Assam: Dibrugarh Police seize 174.17 grams of banned drugs, 4 held

Earlier it was seen that due to drugs several youths took the wrong path, however, in the past two years, the government took strong actions against the drug menace and uprooted drug trafficking.

On May 15, Dibrugarh Police led by Barbaruah Police station OC, Suman Shah seized a large number of banned drugs and arrested four drug peddlers near Bogibeel Bridge this afternoon.

Based on the information, the police team chased the Baleno car bearing registration no. AS06AA 8841 and managed to nab the peddlers.

Police seized 174.17 grams of banned drugs suspected to be heroin and the Baleno car during the operation.

Police arrested Chiranjeevi Pait, Dipankar Kutum, Baluram Dutta, and Pabitra Kutum, all belonging to Silapathar, Dhemaji.