Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam to enhance women’s representation from 2029: Assam BJP

The Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, enacted through the 106th Constitutional Amendment, is expected to significantly reshape India’s political landscape by enhancing women’s representation in legislative bodies, BJP state spokesperson Ranjib Kumar Sarmah said on Monday, April 13.

In a statement issued from the BJP’s state headquarters, Atal Bihari Vajpayee Bhawan in Guwahati, Sarmah said the legislation, introduced in the Lok Sabha on September 19, 2023, provides for 33% reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and State Legislative Assemblies. The provisions are scheduled to be implemented from 2029.

Sarmah said the enactment of the law under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi reflects a policy focus on strengthening women’s participation in governance. He added that the legislation was passed despite political opposition and marks a key step in expanding representation within India’s democratic framework.

According to official data cited by the spokesperson, women currently constitute around 15% of the Lok Sabha and about 13% of the Rajya Sabha. In comparison, women’s representation stood at approximately 4% in the first Lok Sabha constituted in 1952. With the implementation of the Act, the number of women members in the Lok Sabha is projected to increase from 74 to around 273.

Sarmah said the objective of the legislation is to ensure greater participation of women at the highest levels of decision-making and to create a more inclusive political ecosystem. He described the measure as an important step towards strengthening democratic institutions by broadening representation.

He further stated that increased participation of women in governance could contribute to more inclusive policymaking and leadership. The Act, he said, aims to address long-standing gaps in political representation and facilitate a more balanced structure within legislative bodies.

The BJP spokesperson added that the law is expected to have long-term implications for governance by enabling greater involvement of women in political processes and leadership roles. He noted that the initiative aligns with broader efforts to expand participation in public life and strengthen institutional inclusivity.