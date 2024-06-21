Due to operational reasons, the Northeast Frontier Railway has announced the cancellation of several Narrow Gauge train services in the Darjeeling Himalayan Railway (DHR) for specific dates in June and July 2024.

Train No. 52541 New Jalpaiguri-Darjeeling Passenger and Train No. 02541 Kurseong-Darjeeling Passenger will remain cancelled on June 22, 24, 26, 28, and 30, 2024. These cancellations are intended to address the operational challenges currently being faced by the railway services in the region.

In addition, Train No. 52540 Darjeeling-New Jalpaiguri Passenger and Train No. 02540 Darjeeling-Kurseong Passenger will not operate on June 21, 23, 25, 27, 29, and July 1, 2024. Passengers planning to travel on these dates are advised to seek alternative travel arrangements.

The N. F. Railway is working to mitigate the impact of these cancellations on passengers and ensure that normal services resume as soon as possible. Travelers are encouraged to stay updated with any further announcements from N. F. Railway regarding the status of the train services.