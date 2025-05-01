The 35th death anniversary of Bodofa Upendranath Brahma, hailed as the Father of the Bodos, was observed with reverence across Assam and in the national capital, New Delhi, marking a historic milestone in the national recognition of his legacy.

In a landmark tribute, Union Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurated the newly named “Bodofa Upendranath Brahma Marg” and unveiled a 9-foot-tall statue of the iconic Bodo leader in Kailash Colony, New Delhi, at 4 PM. The renamed road, stretching from A5 to A18 in Kailash Colony, serves as a powerful symbol of Brahma’s contributions to unity, identity, and the developmental aspirations of the Bodo people.

The commemorative event, organized by the All Bodo Students’ Union (ABSU) at the Bodoland Guest House in Kailash Colony, was attended by a host of prominent leaders, including Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, BTR Chief Executive Member Pramod Boro, ABSU President Dipen Boro, Delhi Mayor Raja Iqbal Singh, BTC Assembly Speaker Katiram Boro, and Bodo Sahitya Sabha President Dr. Surath Narzary.



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The day began with ABSU President Dipen Boro hoisting the ABSU flag at half-mast in a solemn tribute. Floral offerings followed, led by senior dignitaries including BTC CEM Pramod Boro, MP Joyanta Basumatary, and other community leaders.

Simultaneously, a major observance was held at Thulungapuri in Dotma, Kokrajhar, Bodofa’s resting place, jointly organised by the ABSU, the Upendra Nath Brahma Trust, and the Department of Culture, Government of Assam. ABSU Assistant Education Secretary Romeo K. Basumatary led the ceremony by hoisting the organisational flag at half-mast. Floral tributes were offered by Assam Cabinet Minister Nandita Gorlosa, Additional Chief Secretary Dr. Kalyan Chakravorty, BTC Deputy Chief Gobinda Basumatary, BTC Executive Members Rakesh Brahma and Dhananjay Basumatary, and UN Academy Director Krishna Gopal Basumatary, among others.

The BTC administration also paid homage by organising a memorial event at the BTC Secretariat, where tributes were offered at Bodofa’s statue.

Widely revered for his visionary leadership during the Bodoland movement, Upendranath Brahma is remembered not only for advocating Bodo rights and identity but also for promoting peace and democratic values. Today’s ceremonies, particularly the naming of a road and installation of a statue in New Delhi, underscore his growing recognition as a national leader.

The events of the day not only celebrated Bodofa’s life but also reinvigorated his message of unity, dignity, and inclusive development, which continues to inspire the aspirations of generations in Assam and beyond.