National award-winning filmmaker Arup Barthakur passes away, Assam mourns loss of a visionary artist

National Film Award-winning filmmaker Arup Barthakur passed away on Monday night at 10:40 pm while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Guwahati. He had been battling illness for the past several months.



Best known for his excellence in documentary filmmaking, Barthakur earned national acclaim after winning the National Award for Best Non-Feature Film in 1990 for “Notun Asha”, produced by Beauty Sabhapandit. His insightful storytelling and visual depth brought attention to many unseen aspects of Assamese art and society.



In recent years, his documentary “Shadow of a Marble”, based on the life of renowned sculptor Biren Singh, received widespread national and international recognition, winning multiple awards across film festivals.



Honouring his remarkable journey in art and cinema, Barthakur was conferred the 18th Rodali Award in 2025 for his lifetime contribution to theatre and culture.



Until his final days, the filmmaker remained passionately involved in his craft. He was reportedly working on a feature film based on a story, screenplay, and dialogue written by Jimoni Choudhury.



His demise has cast a deep shadow of grief across Assam’s film fraternity, with tributes pouring in from fellow artists, filmmakers, and admirers of his cinematic vision.



According to his family, Barthakur’s last rites will be performed at Bashistha Crematorium on Tuesday, October 7.