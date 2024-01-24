Reiterating the government's commitment towards all round development and welfare of the girl child, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on January 24 greeted the people of the state on the occasion of National Girl Child Day.

Calling the girl children as the treasured gift of God, CM Sarma urged all to cherish the gift and work towards creating equal opportunities for girls to grow and flourish.

"Girl children are the treasured gift of God and must be cherished by every parent. As a father and a Mama to many young girls of Assam, I strongly believe in creating equal opportunities for our girls to grow and flourish. On #NationalGirlChildDay, we reiterate our commitment towards the welfare of our girls", posted the chief minister of Assam on his official X handle.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also took to X to salute the indomitable spirit and accomplishments of the Girl Child on National Girl Child Day.

In a X post, the Prime Minister said;

“On National Girl Child Day, we salute the indomitable spirit and accomplishments of the Girl Child. We also recognise the rich potential of every girl child in all sectors. They are change-makers who make our nation and society better. Over the last decade, our government has been making many efforts to build a nation where every girl child has the opportunity to learn, grow and thrive.”

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