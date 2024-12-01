The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed the principal chief conservator of forests in Assam to provide a detailed response regarding allegations of widespread encroachment on forest lands within the Kamrup Metropolitan district.

Acting on its own initiative, the tribunal took cognizance of a media report highlighting that significant portions of 16 reserved forests, collectively spanning over 35,329 hectares, have been unlawfully occupied.

The report underscores illegal activities affecting ecologically sensitive areas, including key hills such as Fatasil, South Kalapahar, Jalukbari, Gotanagar, Hengrabari, Sarania, and Garbhanga. These hills are critical to maintaining the district’s environmental balance and biodiversity.

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