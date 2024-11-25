The National Integration Tour of Assam which was flagged off by Spear Corps of the Indian Army culminated on November 24, with a visit to the Armoured Corps Centre & School in Ahmednagar.

The tour aimed to enhance the national spirit and foster a sense of belonging and unity among the youth, encouraging them to learn and embrace the core fabric of 'Unity in Diversity'.

During their visit to the Armoured Corps Centre & School in Ahmednagar, the participants had the opportunity to ride a T-72 tank, gaining firsthand experience that highlighted the challenges faced by tank crews in combat situations.

Additionally, they explored the Cavalry Museum, which provided an informative overview of the history of Armoured Warfare.

The tour spanning seven days included visits to various significant locations across India, including Delhi, Mumbai, apart from Ahmednagar.

A notable highlight was an interaction with President of India, Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhawan during their first leg in Delhi. While in Delhi, students visited iconic sites such as the National War Memorial, Qutub Minar, and Dilli Haat, immersing themselves in the rich martial and cultural heritage of the nation.

In Mumbai, the group experienced India’s naval prowess with a visit to the Naval Dockyard, where they boarded INS Teg.

The detailed tour of this premier warship included insights into its weapons, armaments, operations, and engineering. The excitement peaked as participants witnessed a fly-past by various marine fighters and reconnaissance aircraft, including the MiG-29K, Dornier 228, Boeing P-8 Poseidon, and indigenous ALH Dhruv helicopters.

The tour is set to return to Digboi, Tinsukia on November 26, 2024. This enriching experience has left an indelible mark on the students and youth from Upper Assam, inspiring them and motivating many to consider a career in the Armed Forces of India.