The Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the National Medical Commission (NMC) has recognized Assam Medical College and Gauhati Medical College for another 5 years, with 170 and 156 seats respectively in the MBBS course.

Taking to Twitter, CM Sarma said, "The National Medical Commission has recognized Assam Medical College and Guwahati Medical College for another 5 years, with 170 and 156 seats respectively in the MBBS course."

The National Medical Commission has recognized Assam Medical College and Guwahati Medical College for another 5 years, with 170 and 156 seats respectively in the MBBS course. pic.twitter.com/ge3Ch7ytq3 — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) June 21, 2023

Based on the virtual assessment of the Assam Medical College and Hospital (AMCH) conducted by the NMC during the MBBS practical exams held on April 3, physical verification of facilities, Aadhaar based biometric attendance, the college was found deficient in terms of teaching faculty and non-functioning cameras.



Also Read: 40 medical colleges lose recognition over non-compliance with NMC standards

This comes after the two medical colleges appealed to NMC when it temporarily suspended recognition of the mentioned colleges as these institutions were found to be non-compliant with the standards set by the commission during recent inspections.

However, one more medical college, Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed Medical College (FAAMC) in Barpeta, is yet to get the recognition renewed as it also faced temporary suspension.

The Assam cabinet recently proposed a 10% reservation for NRI, NRI-sponsored candidates for those applicants who cleared NEET UG 2023.

It has also decided to increase the reservation for 6 communities of the Other Backward Castes (OBCs) and More Other Backward Castes (MOBCs) for MBBS admission in Assam medical colleges.