National Press Day 2026 was observed at the Barpeta Press Club on November 16, with a programme organised jointly by the Barpeta District Administration and the Barpeta Press Club, in association with the District Information and Public Relations Office (DIPRO). The programme centred on the theme, “Journalism: Populist or Responsible”.

In his welcome address, Barpeta District Commissioner Nabadeep Pathak highlighted the history and significance of National Press Day, reflecting on changing trends in journalism and its evolving role in society.

Eminent speaker Akshay Kumar Mishra spoke about the role of citizen journalism in the digital age and urged journalists to use their platforms to highlight social issues. He emphasised that public service should remain the primary objective of journalism, with popularity and TRPs following naturally.

Senior journalist Priya Ranjan Das was felicitated during the programme. Accepting the honour, he spoke about the challenges posed by corporate pressures in journalism, particularly their potential impact on accuracy.

Barpeta College Principal Birinchi Kumar Das observed that audiences are often drawn towards sensational news, prompting media organisations to focus increasingly on TRPs and popular appeal. While acknowledging the importance of audience preferences, he stressed that objectivity, accuracy and public interest must remain central to journalism.

The programme was attended by Barpeta Press Club President Mahananda Pathak, Secretary Nabajit Bayan, officials of the district administration and journalists from across the district.

The event highlighted the importance of ethical, accurate and socially responsible journalism in an evolving media landscape.