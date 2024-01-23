The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has lodged a case against eight persons including a former Deputy Chief Engineer of the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) over allegations of bribery.

Apart from the NFR's former Deputy Chief Engineer, the other arrested persons are six officers of the NFR and one person from a private company.

The CBI also conducted searches in sixteen locations in Assam, Manipur, Tripura and Delhi in connection with the case. This led to recovery of incriminating documents related to the case and investment/acquisition of property by the accused.

A case was registered against the former Dy. Chief Engineer (Construction), two former Assistant Executive Engineers (Construction), a former Senior Section Engineer (Construction), three former Senior Section Engineers (P.Way/CON) and a private company based at Guwahati.

It has been alleged that the aforesaid Railway officers had received illegal gratification/bribe/undue advantage in the bank accounts of their relatives/friends/their known persons from the said private company as a reward for smoothly passing their contract bills.

Meanwhile, investigation is underway with regards to the case.