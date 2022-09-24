The President of India, Droupadi Murmu presented the National Service Scheme Awards for the year 2020-2021 at Rashtrapati Bhavan on September 24, 2022.

A total of forty-two Awards were awared on September 24 which included two universities, ten NSS Units, their Programme Officers, and 30 NSS Volunteers.

Notably from Assam Dr Satyabrata Baruah of B. Borooah College, Guwahati has been awarded in the 'Programme Officers/NSS Unit catogory and Nayana Saikia of Digboi College, Digboi and Shuhankar Dey of Rangapara College, Assam under the 'Volunteer' category has been awarded.

Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Singh Thakur, Union Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports Nisith Pramanik, Youth Affairs Secretary Sanjay Kumar along with other dignitaries were present on this occasion.

The Department of Youth Affairs of the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports confers every year the National Service Scheme Award. Awards are conferred to recognise and reward outstanding contributions towards voluntary community service made by the Universities and Colleges, 2 Councils, Senior Secondary, NSS Units, and Programme Officers, and NSS Volunteers, with a view to further promoting NSS in the country.

NSS is a Centrally Sector Scheme that was launched in the year 1969 with the primary objective of developing the personality and character of the student youth through voluntary community service. The ideological orientation of the NSS is inspired by the ideals of Mahatma Gandhi.