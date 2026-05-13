National Technology Day workshop highlights innovation in agriculture and biotechnology in Boko

The Assam Science Society, Boko Branch, in collaboration with Jawaharlal Nehru College’s Institution Innovation Council and IQAC, organized a two-day workshop marking National Technology Day 2026 at College premises in Boko. The event focused on the theme “Responsible Innovation for Inclusive Growth” and explored applications of biotechnology in agriculture and weed management.

The inaugural session on May 11 began with registration at J N College's Krishna Kanta Sandikoi Hall, followed by the Society’s anthem. Branch President Dhrubajyoti Medhi presided, while Secretary Naba Kumar Nath explained the objectives. College Principal Dr. Tapan Dutta delivered the keynote address on the year’s theme. Former Secretary Pabitra Kaibarta introduced the guests and extended felicitations.

Under the state-supported program “Digital Platforms for Science Popularization in Assam Villages (2025–26)”, Dr. Mahananda Sutiya, Scientist-D, Central Silk Board, Tura, spoke on biological control of pests and diseases in sericulture. Agricultural Development Officer Avinash Patgiri discussed integrated pest and weed management in sustainable farming. Scientist-D S.A.S. Rahman of the Regional Sericulture Research Centre, Boko, emphasized the future importance of muga and eri cultivation, urging youth participation.

Over 100 participants, including teachers, farmers, and students, attended. Dr. Bijaya Deka, Vice-President, symbolically promoted climate awareness by presenting cloth bags to guests, highlighting the need to curb single-use plastics. Distinguished attendees included former presidents, coordinators, and lifetime members of the Society, alongside faculty from Jawaharlal Nehru College.

On May 12, the workshop continued at the Regional Sericulture Research Centre, Boko, with field-based studies. Dr. S.A.S. Rahman elaborated on the economic potential of muga silk, from production to entrepreneurship. Participants engaged in practical fieldwork and submitted reflections before receiving certificates.

The concluding session, conducted by Dr. Bijaya Deka, featured contributions from senior members Suren Chandra Kalita and Pabitra Kaibarta. The Society invited attendees to join as lifetime, general, or student members, underscoring its mission of spreading scientific awareness and combating superstitions.

The Boko Branch of the Assam Science Society reaffirmed its role in fostering awareness, promoting sustainable practices, and strengthening the impact of science in society.