National Youth Day observed in West Karbi Anglong's Pragati College with ideals of Vivekananda

The Mera Yuva Bharat Kendra, Diphu, under the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Government of India, on Monday, January 12 organised a special programme to mark National Youth Day and the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda at Pragati College, Mailoo, in West Karbi Anglong. The event was held in collaboration with the Subaltern Development Club (NGO) and witnessed enthusiastic participation from students, educators and social leaders.



The programme began on a solemn and inspirational note with a floral tribute and ceremonial lighting of the lamp before the portrait of Swami Vivekananda. The ritual was led by Pragati College Principal Mrs Sonam Chauhan, setting the tone for a day dedicated to reflection on Swamiji’s timeless ideals.



Welcoming the gathering, the President of the Subaltern Development Club extended warm greetings to the dignitaries and participants, underlining the importance of National Youth Day in inspiring young minds to contribute meaningfully to society.



A series of thought-provoking addresses followed, focusing on the enduring relevance of Swami Vivekananda’s philosophy in the contemporary world. Dr Shio Jee Chauhan, Assistant Professor in the Department of Hindi, spoke on the significance of National Youth Day, highlighting how Swamiji’s ideas on self-belief, discipline and service continue to guide today’s youth.



Adding depth to the discourse, Chhotelal Chauhan, Head of the Department of Hindi at Kapili College, elaborated on Swami Vivekananda’s philosophical vision and his lasting contributions to Indian intellectual and spiritual thought.



Jeetendra Harijan, Vice Principal of Kapili College, emphasised Swamiji’s teachings on youth empowerment and character building, stressing the pivotal role of young people in shaping the nation’s future. He urged students to internalise these values and translate them into action for social and national development.



The event was attended by several eminent personalities, including Dharmendra Singh, Vice Principal of Pragati College; Bhaganan Chauhan, noted social worker; Sitaram Chauhan, Chairman of the Governing Body of Pragati College; and Dhanraj Harijan, former NSV, among others.



The programme concluded on an inspiring note, with a collective call for the youth to embrace the ideals of Swami Vivekananda and work towards building a strong, ethical and progressive society rooted in dedication, integrity and service to the nation.