Nature workshop in Assam’s Bonda inspires students on urban ecosystem, sustainability

A three-day summer workshop on nature learning was held at Assam's Bonda, Kamrup Metro to deepen students' understanding of urban natural ecosystem and cultivate a sense of environmental stewardship among younger generation.

The workshop, organised by biodiversity conservation organisation Aaranyak and Help Aid Foundation, with support from Wipro Earthian, engaged thirty students in hands-on nature-based learning activities to foster scientific temperament and enhance observation and documentation skills.

The participants explored plant biology, types of pollination, and experienced microscopic examinations of various flower pollens and ferns to understand local biodiversity and relation to the ecosystem.

Participants were also engaged in a "Trash to Wealth" craft making session and art competition focused on waste management. They were also interacted with personnel from the JICA (Japan International Cooperation Agency) project, who are providing reliable and safe drinking water to the city's residents under the Guwahati Metropolitan Drinking Water and Sewerage Board (GMDW&SB) or Guwahati Jal Board.

The interaction proved crucial for younger generations to better understand the urban water crisis and the role of government initiatives for its management in Kamrup Metro City.

Tikendrajit Gogoi, Project Officer at Environment Education and Capacity Building Division of Aaranyak, conducted a detailed session on waste auditing and management in residential and industrial settings followed by practical assessment of waste management patterns in the Bondajan area of Kamrup Metropolitan.

The workshop organised from July 12-14 was facilitated by Tikendrajit Gogoi, Arnab Borgohain, Prajnyan Sarma, Disha Haloi, Geetashree Sharma and Jyotismita Kashyap of Environment Education and Capacity Building Division at Aaranyak.

"This immersive workshop not only imparted essential environmental knowledge and skills to the students but also encouraged critical thinking and inspired them to take proactive steps toward fostering urban ecological resilience and sustainability," said Jayanta Kumar Pathak, Assistant Director and Acting Head of the Environment Education and Capacity Building Division at Aaranyak.