Naval NCC wing formally inaugurated at Boko's Jawaharlal Nehru college

The 48 Assam Naval Unit NCC formally inaugurated its Naval Wing on Friday, at Boko's Jawaharlal Nehru College, marking a significant addition to the institution’s legacy of discipline, leadership, and youth empowerment.

The Raising Ceremony, presided over by Principal Dr. Tapan Kumar Dutta, began with an impressive Guard of Honour presented to Group Commander Ajit Kumar Borah of the Guwahati Group. The event was further enlivened by a spirited cultural programme performed by NCC cadets, showcasing their enthusiasm and patriotic fervour.

A key highlight of the ceremony was the pinning of official Naval NCC badges to the first batch of cadets, symbolising their formal induction into the newly raised wing. The moment marked not only a proud milestone for the college but also a gateway for students to gain exposure to maritime training and naval discipline.

With this inauguration, Jawaharlal Nehru College joins the select list of educational institutions in Assam to host a Naval NCC Wing, thereby widening the scope for young aspirants in the region to engage in structured leadership and maritime education.

Principal Dr. Dutta, in his address, commended the initiative as a “historic leap forward” in nurturing disciplined citizens committed to national service. He noted that the addition of the Naval Wing complements the college’s ongoing efforts toward holistic education, community engagement, and character development.

Group Commander Ajit Kumar Borah, while speaking at the event, encouraged the cadets to embrace the spirit of teamwork, resilience, and patriotism, the core values of the National Cadet Corps. He highlighted the NCC’s pivotal role in fostering national integration and instilling a sense of responsibility among the youth.