Preparations for the upcoming election to the post of General Secretary of the Assam Sahitya Sabha have gathered momentum, with candidate Nayanmoni Choudhury filing his nomination on November 11.

Choudhury submitted his nomination papers at the Sabha's central office, Bhagawati Prasad Barua Bhawan, in Guwahati.

He arrived at the office in a convoy of around 10 vehicles, accompanied by representatives of various branches of the Assam Sahitya Sabha and literary enthusiasts from different districts of the state.

A large number of supporters and representatives from different parts of Assam were present during the nomination filing, reflecting the growing activity ahead of the upcoming election.

