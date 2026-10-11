NCB seizes drugs worth Rs 43 crore in Guwahati, arrests two from Manipur

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has seized methamphetamine tablets worth Rs 43 crore in Guwahati and arrested two men from Manipur's Bishnupur district for their alleged involvement in transporting the consignment from Myanmar to other parts of India.

The seizure was made during an operation on October 6, when NCB officials intercepted two trucks based on specific intelligence inputs, an official statement said on October 11.

A search of the vehicles led to the recovery of 53.94 kg of methamphetamine tablets concealed in specially fabricated cavities inside the fuel tanks of both trucks.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the consignment originated in Myanmar. The agency said the seizure had disrupted a major drug trafficking attempt and that further investigations were underway to identify the international suppliers, domestic receivers, financiers, transporters and other individuals involved in the network.

The NCB said it was working to trace the entire supply chain and dismantle the trafficking network.

Separately, the NCB's Guwahati unit arrested six absconders wanted in various cases registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act as part of its special 'Absconder Drive Fortnight'.

Of the six arrested, two are from Assam, while the others are from Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Manipur and Tripura, the agency said.