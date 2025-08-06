NCW chairperson reviews women's safety measures in Assam during 2-day visit

National Commission for Women (NCW) Chairperson Vijayak R Rahatkar reviewed a range of women-centric issues, including safety and empowerment, during her visit to Assam on Wednesday.

She held discussions with key officials, including Assam Chief Secretary Ravi Kota and Director General of Police Harmeet Singh.

As part of her two-day tour, Rahatkar and her team met with senior state government functionaries to take stock of ongoing initiatives aimed at empowering women. “In the meeting, we discussed steps taken by the Assam government to empower women. We took stock of the situation,” she told reporters after the meeting.

Rahatkar also noted that several projects are being implemented in Assam jointly by the Centre and the state government to improve the condition of women.



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At Assam Police headquarters, she discussed legal frameworks and enforcement mechanisms with DGP Harmeet Singh and other senior officers. “We discussed how the new laws are being implemented in Assam to safeguard the interests of women. This became important after the rollout of the new criminal laws,” Rahatkar stated.

She further highlighted that the delegation reviewed the state’s approach to ensuring justice for women in cases of violence and crimes, stressing the importance of effective law enforcement.

Later, the NCW chairperson also participated in a workshop focused on building resilient communities and creating sustainable ecosystems for women in the state.