NDA 3.0 commits Rs 5 lakh entrepreneurship support to 10 lakh youths in Assam

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on May 11 shared the NDA 3.0 government’s vision for youth empowerment in Assam, announcing that the government will provide entrepreneurship support of Rs 5 lakh each to 10 lakh youths across the state.

Sharing the message on X, the Chief Minister said the initiative is aimed at building an “Atmanirbhar Assam” by encouraging entrepreneurship, boosting local economic growth, and creating employment opportunities for the youth.

“A Better Future is not a promise, It is our mission,” Sarma stated in the post, adding that the government remains committed to supporting dreamers and job creators across Assam.

The announcement comes ahead of the swearing-in ceremony of the new Assam government scheduled on May 12, where Himanta Biswa Sarma and the new NDA cabinet will take oath in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several senior leaders from across the country.