NDA 3.0 government to accelerate Assam’s development agenda: Sarbananda Sonowal

Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal on May 12 said Assam would continue progressing towards development, peace, prosperity and self-confidence under the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the leadership of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Sonowal made the remarks while attending the swearing-in ceremony of the NDA 3.0 government in Guwahati in the presence of Prime Minister Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and senior NDA leaders.

Describing the occasion as a historic moment for Assam, Sonowal congratulated Himanta Biswa Sarma on taking oath again as chief minister along with members of the new council of ministers.

“Today is a historic and proud day for the people of Assam. I am deeply moved by the overwhelming affection, blessings and enthusiasm shown by the people during the swearing-in ceremony of the NDA 3.0 government held in Guwahati in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji and NDA leaders,” Sonowal said.

He said the state would move towards a new phase of development and inclusive governance under the guiding principle of “A for Assam.”

“Under the visionary and people-centric leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji, we firmly believe that Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma will lead Assam towards a new era of development, peace, prosperity and confidence with the guiding principle of ‘A for Assam,’” Sonowal said.

The Union Minister further stated that Assam would achieve new milestones in rapid growth, self-reliance and inclusive progress during the NDA government’s new tenure.

He said the government would continue taking strict measures against infiltration while safeguarding the land rights and interests of indigenous communities in the state.

“In the next five years, the NDA government will continue to take firm action against infiltrators and ensure protection of indigenous land rights. Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji’s vision of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’ and the strong, dynamic and people-oriented leadership of Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma, the wave of development will continue across every region of Assam,” Sonowal said.

Sonowal also expressed confidence that the state would witness major progress in employment generation, women’s empowerment, agriculture, industry, education, healthcare and infrastructure development during the new term of the government.

He added that the new phase of governance would further strengthen Assam’s culture, indigenous languages and the identity of indigenous communities while reinforcing the vision of “Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat.”

“Himanta Biswa Sarma and I remain united and committed in service of Aai Axom. On this joyous occasion, I express my heartfelt gratitude to NDA leaders, party workers, well-wishers and the people of Assam,” Sonowal said.