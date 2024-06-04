The ruling BJP and its allies, the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and United Peoples' Party Liberal (UPPL), were leading in 10 Lok Sabha seats in Assam, while the Congress was ahead in four, according to the Election Commission.

BJP's Leading Candidates:

• Union minister Sarbananda Sonowal in Dibrugarh

• Rajya Sabha MP Kamakhya Prasad Tasa in Kaziranga

• MLA Ranjit Dutta in Sonitpur

• Sitting MP Pradan Baruah in Lakhimpur

• Bijuli Kalita Medhi in Guwahati

• Dilip Saikia in Darrang-Udalguri

• Amar Sing Tisso in Diphu

• Parimal Suklabaidya in Silchar



Allies' Leading Candidates:



• AGP’s Phanibhushan Choudhury in Barpeta

• UPPL’s Joyanta Basumatary in Kokrajhar



Congress's Leading Candidates:



• Lok Sabha deputy leader of opposition Gaurav Gogoi in Jorhat

• Sitting MP Prodyut Bordoloi in Nagaon

• MLA Rakibul Hussain in Dhubri

• Hafiz Rashid Ahmed Choudhury in Karimganj



Prominent candidates who were trailing included AIUDF president Badruddin Ajmal in Dhubri and sitting BJP MP Topon Gogoi in Jorhat.



Sarbananda Sonowal led over his nearest rival Lurinjyoti Gogoi by over 237,521 votes in Dibrugarh, while Gaurav Gogoi led by over 113,862 votes in Jorhat. In Dhubri, Rakibul Hussain led Badruddin Ajmal by over 504,415 votes. In Barpeta, AGP’s Phani Bhushan Choudhury was ahead by 162,647 votes.



In the Barak Valley constituencies, Assam minister Parimal Suklabaidya led by 169,132 votes in Silchar, while in Karimganj, Hafiz Rashid Ahmed Choudhury of Congress led by 6,115 votes. BJP's Ranjit Dutta and Pradan Baruah led by 227,256 and 160,469 votes respectively in Sonitpur and Lakhimpur. In Nagaon, Prodyut Bordoloi was ahead by 134,543 votes.



For the BJP, Dilip Saikia led by 148,654 votes in Darrang-Udalguri, Kamakhya Prasad Tasa by 127,387 votes in Kaziranga, Bijuli Kalita Medhi by 177,720 votes in Guwahati, and Amar Sing Tisso by 77,425 votes in Diphu. UPPL's Joyanta Basumatary led by 38,560 votes in Kokrajhar.



Counting was ongoing at 52 centers with 5,823 personnel and 64 general observers overseeing the process. Polling occurred in three phases on April 19, April 26, and May 7 for the 14 seats.



The NDA contested all 14 seats in Assam, with the BJP in 11. The Congress, part of the 16-party United Opposition Forum Assam (UOFA), contested 13 seats, leaving Dibrugarh for the Assam Jatiya Parishad. The AIUDF contested three seats, and AAP contested two.



In the outgoing Lok Sabha, BJP held nine seats, Congress three, AIUDF one, and an independent one from the state.