Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday announced a sweeping early lead for the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Assam’s Panchayat elections, declaring that 325 seats have already been secured unopposed — marking what he described as an “unprecedented mandate” in the state’s political history.

In a statement shared on social media, the Chief Minister revealed that 37 Zila Parishad seats (35 BJP, 2 AGP) and 288 Anchalik Panchayat seats (259 BJP, 29 AGP) have been won unopposed, even before a single vote was cast. These victories come after the deadline for withdrawal of nominations officially closed.

“This reflects the immense trust and overwhelming love that the people of Assam have for the NDA and for our Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji,” Sarma stated.



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He further expressed confidence that the NDA’s tally will rise even higher once final election results are declared. “The NDA is all set to sweep the Panchayat elections in Assam,” he added.

The Chief Minister extended his heartfelt gratitude to the people of Assam and praised the hard work of party workers, saying their “tireless efforts and unwavering commitment” have paved the way for this early success.

The developments signal strong public support for the NDA across Assam, even as the remaining phases of the local body polls are awaited. The unopposed victories, particularly in grassroots governance institutions like Anchalik Panchayats and Zila Parishads, are seen as a significant boost to BJP's political standing ahead of upcoming state and national-level contests.