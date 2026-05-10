NDA stakes claim to form government in Assam after meeting Governor at Lok Bhavan

Leaders of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) on Sunday, May 10, met Lakshman Prasad Acharya at Lok Bhavan and formally staked claim to form the next government in Assam under the leadership of Chief Minister-elect Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The NDA delegation included J. P. Nadda, who was appointed as the BJP’s central observer, and Nayab Singh Saini, the party’s co-observer, along with Sarma and other senior alliance leaders.

According to officials, the alliance submitted its formal claim to form the government, with the application bearing the signatures of representatives from all three constituent parties of the NDA in Assam. The alliance partners include the Bharatiya Janata Party, Asom Gana Parishad and Bodoland People’s Front.

Earlier in the day, Sarma was unanimously elected leader of the BJP-led NDA in the Assam Assembly, paving the way for his return as chief minister for a second consecutive term. With this, Sarma is set to become the first non-Congress leader in Assam to serve two successive terms as chief minister.

The NDA secured a decisive mandate in the recently concluded Assembly elections, winning a two-thirds majority in the 126-member House. The BJP won 82 seats, while its allies AGP and BPF secured 10 seats each, taking the alliance tally to 102 seats.

The swearing-in ceremony of the new government is scheduled to be held on May 12 in Guwahati.