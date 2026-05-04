NDA surges past halfway mark in Assam, Himanta Biswa Sarma set for second term

The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) surged past the halfway mark in Assam Assembly election trends on May 4, placing Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on course for a second consecutive term in office.

According to early Election Commission trends, the NDA was leading in 87 of the 126 Assembly constituencies. The BJP alone was ahead in 71 seats, while its allies — the Bodoland People's Front and Asom Gana Parishad were leading in 9 and 7 seats respectively.

The Congress was trailing with leads in 21 constituencies, while its ally Assam Jatiya Parishad was ahead in one seat. The Communist Party of India (Marxist), Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, and All India United Democratic Front were also leading in one seat each.

Reacting to the early trends, Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal expressed confidence that the NDA would comfortably retain power in the state.

“We had said with confidence that the NDA government would return under BJP leadership and that we were close to the 100-seat mark with our allies,” Sonowal said.

Meanwhile, Assam Congress president Gaurav Gogoi said the party remained vigilant during the counting process and had deployed observers across the state to monitor developments and report any irregularities to the Election Commission.

“We are hoping for a positive result in Assam. Our observers and district-level monitoring teams are keeping a close watch on every counting round and EVM movement,” Gogoi stated.

Counting of votes began across Assam on the morning of May 4 amid tight security arrangements at counting centres statewide.