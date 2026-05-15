NDA’s 102-seat victory has increased Assam government’s responsibility: Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has said that his government’s responsibility has increased after the NDA secured 102 seats in the recent Assam Assembly elections, adding that the administration will work with greater commitment to fulfil all promises made in the election manifesto.

Speaking in Batadrava of Nagaon district on May 15, Sarma said the government would further intensify development efforts, particularly in Batadrava.

“Responsibility will increase after getting 102 seats. This time we will work harder so that Assam can develop,” the Chief Minister said.

He said the approach to governance has evolved since the COVID-19 period, noting that earlier manifesto commitments were framed under pandemic constraints.

“When I brought our election manifesto in 2021, the COVID pandemic was in front of us and our pledges were limited. This time we have made broader commitments and I am confident we will implement them,” he said.

Sarma reiterated key promises including implementation of a Uniform Civil Code (UCC), excluding Sixth Schedule and Scheduled Tribe areas, creation of two lakh jobs, major investments in flood mitigation, expansion of health institutions, and infrastructure development across the state.

He also said that since taking oath on May 12, he had not undertaken any official programme outside Guwahati until his visit to Batadrava Than, the birthplace of Mahapurush Srimanta Sankardeva.

“When I go outside Guwahati, I feel a sense of responsibility. I will try to take Assam forward by following the path shown by the Gurujona,” he said.

The Chief Minister added that he offered prayers at the shrine and reaffirmed his government’s commitment to the ideals of Srimanta Sankardeva, stressing that harmony and spiritual values remain central to governance.

“Mahapurush Srimanta Sankardeva envisioned an Assam where different communities live in harmony. Our government will work following that path,” he said.

Sarma also stated that the development of Batadrava Than will remain a priority, with discussions already underway with the management committee for several projects.

Meanwhile, the state government reviewed key initiatives under its “Vikas and Virasat” agenda, including 24x7 power supply, the Maa Kamakhya Corridor project, and investment proposals under Advantage Assam 2.0.

The BJP-led NDA returned to power in Assam for a third consecutive term after winning 102 seats in the recently concluded Assembly elections, with the new government sworn in on May 12 in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and senior NDA leaders.