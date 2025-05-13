Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on May 13 said that the results of the Assam Panchayat Elections 2025 clearly show a strong wave of support for the ruling NDA government. He was speaking during a press interaction held at the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Bhawan at Basistha Chariali in Guwahati.

Calling the results a sign of “pro-incumbency,” the Chief Minister said that the people of Assam have once again shown their trust in the work and leadership of the NDA. He said that compared to the Panchayat elections held in 2018, the NDA has seen a big rise in both the number of seats won and the total vote share. “There has been an increase of over 26 percent,” he said, adding that this strong mandate comes just one year after the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and one year before the 2026 Assembly elections.

Giving details of the performance, Chief Minister Sarma said that in the Zila Parishad elections, the NDA won 300 out of 397 seats, securing about 76.22 percent of the total vote share. In the Anchalik Panchayat, the NDA bagged 1,436 out of 2,192 seats, with a 66 percent vote share. In 2018, the NDA had won 231 Zila Parishad and 1,143 Anchalik Panchayat seats. The sharp rise in numbers has been taken as a strong signal that the rural population continues to support the present government.

“These results are not just about numbers. They are about people’s confidence in the way we are running the government,” Sarma said. He thanked the people of Assam for their trust and support. “Thank you, Assam! The people’s mandate is a clear endorsement of our welfare-driven governance. It is a strong show of faith as we move towards the 2026 Assembly elections,” he said.

He also credited the success to the leadership and support of senior BJP and NDA leaders. “Under the leadership of PM Modi, Team NDA has secured a sweeping victory in the Assam Panchayat Polls 2025. I also want to express my gratitude to J.P. Nadda, Amit Shah and B.L. Santhosh for their constant support throughout the campaign,” Sarma said.

The Chief Minister said that the victory is a sign of what lies ahead. “This strong people’s mandate is a big endorsement of our style of governance. It is also a big push as we prepare for the 2026 Assembly elections. We now have more responsibility to deliver on our promises and continue serving the people,” he added.

Sarma said, “This is not just a win for us; it is a win for the vision of a strong and developed Assam. We will keep working with full dedication to make our state better.”