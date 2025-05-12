Assam Minister Pijush Hazarika on Monday, May 12 credited the National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) sweeping victory in the state's Panchayat elections to the enduring trust of the people in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision and the leadership of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

In a statement issued through his official social media handle, Hazarika described the victory not merely as a political win but as a reflection of public faith in the central government's agenda of a "Viksit Bharat" (Developed India). "The resounding mandate for the NDA in the Assam Panchayat Polls reflects the people's unwavering faith in Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji’s vision of a Viksit Bharat," Hazarika wrote.

Highlighting the state's developmental strides, he lauded Chief Minister Sarma’s governance, crediting it for Assam's ongoing rural transformation marked by peace, prosperity, and effective administration. "Under the dynamic leadership of Hon’ble Chief Minister Dr @himantabiswa Dangoriya, Assam continues to witness a rural transformation rooted in peace, prosperity, and good governance," the minister remarked.

Hazarika also extended congratulations to key leaders whose efforts, he said, were instrumental in securing the victory. Among them were BJP State President Dilip Saikia and Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) President Atul Bora. "Heartiest congratulations to BJP State President Shri @DilipSaikia4Bjp, AGP President Shri @ATULBORA2, and all karyakartas who worked tirelessly to secure this victory," he stated.

Expressing gratitude to the people of Assam, Hazarika acknowledged their continued support and trust in the NDA leadership. "Gratitude to the people of Assam for placing their trust in the NDA once again," he added.