"NDA's victory certain in 2026": AGP leader Ranjit Deka

With the 2026 Assam Assembly elections inching closer, the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) has stepped up its grassroots mobilisation in Lower Assam.



Addressing party workers and supporters at a public meeting in Holongbari Bazaar in Bajali, Assam AGP Vice President Ranjit Deka exuded confidence about the ruling alliance’s prospects. “The NDA will emerge victorious in the 2026 elections in Bajali and Bhawanipur-Sarbhog,” he said, underlining that the alliance’s development plank and organisational strength would ensure a decisive mandate.



The meeting witnessed a sizeable turnout of party workers and local residents, reflecting what AGP leaders described as growing public support for the regional party and its alliance. The event was part of a broader organisational push by the AGP, which has been holding daily public meetings and interactive sessions across multiple constituencies to consolidate its base.



AGP General Secretary Dharmeswar Roy, along with members of the party’s Bajali district committee, was also present at the gathering. Leaders used the platform to highlight the NDA government’s development initiatives and appealed to cadres to intensify booth-level outreach in the run-up to the polls.



Sources within the party said the AGP has formally kickstarted its election campaign in the Bajali Assembly constituency and is organising meetings across villages and market areas to strengthen direct engagement with voters.