The Gauhati High Court on Tuesday, September 27, sentenced Ranjan Daimary, the chairman of the extremist group National Democratic Front of Bodoland (NDFB-R) to life imprisonment for masterminding the deadly October 30, 2008 serial bomb blasts that killed 88 people and injured 540 others in Assam.

Four others who were arrested in the case have been acquitted of all charges.

The High Court though upholds its previous verdict of 9 others.

Earlier, Ranjan Daimary was sentenced to life imprisonment by a special CBI fast track court in Guwahati in the year 2019. One of the worst terror strikes in the country which happened barely a month before the 26/11 Mumbai attacks, the Assam serial blasts on October 30, 2008, in Guwahati, Barpeta, Bongaigaon and Kokrajhar that left 88 persons dead and another 540 injured.

A Special Investigations Team of the Assam Police successfully cracked the role of NDFB militants in the incident and handed over the case to the CBI in December 2008.

In 2010, India received Daimary, who is believed to have planned the Bangladeshi strike. Since 2013, when he was given bail, he has been in discussions with the Indian government.

For Daimary and other inmates, the CBI had demanded the death penalty. While acknowledging that the case fell into the rarest of the rare category, the judge slammed the CBI and the state government for violating the inmates' fundamental rights to a quick trial.

Meanwhile, the court also upheld the earlier decisions for the nine more accused in the case. It acquitted four other people who had been suspected of wrongdoing