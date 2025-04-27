In a major step towards enhancing disaster response readiness ahead of the monsoon season, the 1st Battalion of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Patgaon, Guwahati, conducted an intensive Monsoon Preparedness and Mobilization Drill across three districts in Assam, Tripura, and Mizoram.



The large-scale mobilization drill, supervised by Shri H.P.S. Kandari, Commandant, 1st Battalion NDRF, involved 18 teams and saw participation of more than 550 rescuers, including Mahila rescuers and the Canine squad. The teams were successfully deployed within the stipulated timeframe, ensuring a high degree of operational efficiency.



The exercise, conducted from April 26 to April 27, 2025, simulated flood water rescue scenarios, a recurring challenge in the northeastern region. Strategic locations were chosen for the drill: Mini Stadium, Sonapur (Kamrup Metro, Assam), Bank of Gomati River (District Gomati, Tripura), and Village Chungtlang (District Mamit, Mizoram).



The comprehensive exercise emphasized rapid mobilization, search and rescue operations, evacuation of affected individuals, and provision of pre-hospital emergency care, covering both rural and urban settings.



The primary objective of the drill was to evaluate the operational preparedness of the NDRF teams and reinforce their ability to respond efficiently to diverse disasters such as floods, landslides, and earthquakes. The drill also tested inter-agency coordination to ensure a seamless disaster response mechanism.