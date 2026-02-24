NDRF launches high-stakes inter-state disaster response drill in northeast region

The National Disaster Response Force has launched a high-intensity inter-state competition aimed at sharpening India’s frontline disaster response capabilities, bringing together State Disaster Response Forces (SDRFs) from across the Eastern and North-Eastern region for a specialised Urban Search and Rescue (USAR) drill focused on collapsed structure scenarios.

Organised as the Inter-State Capacity Building USAR Competition, the prestigious event is being hosted by the 2nd Battalion of NDRF and is designed to significantly enhance the operational readiness of SDRF teams in Collapse Structure Search & Rescue (CSSR) operations. At a time when rapid urbanisation and expanding infrastructure are increasing the vulnerability of cities, particularly in seismic zones IV and V, the initiative assumes critical national importance.

A substantial part of India falls within earthquake-prone regions, making structural collapses a recurring and potentially devastating threat. Against this backdrop, the competition serves as a rigorous assessment platform where teams test, refine and upgrade their rescue strategies under simulated real-world conditions. The exercise is part of NDRF’s broader strategy to institutionalise capacity building, encourage innovation in disaster management techniques and improve inter-agency coordination during emergencies.

Director General of NDRF, Shri Piyush Anand, IPS, underscored the significance of sustained skill development among first responders, stating that preparedness and professional excellence are key to minimising loss of life and property during disasters. He emphasised that strengthening state-level forces is essential for building a resilient national disaster response architecture.

The competition has drawn participation from leading disaster response units including Sikkim SDRF, Arunachal Pradesh SDRF, Meghalaya SDRF, Tripura SDRF, Assam SDRF, West Bengal SDRF, Bihar SDRF and the Disaster Management Group (DMG) Kolkata. Their collective presence reflects a coordinated regional effort to elevate operational standards and foster collaborative response mechanisms across state boundaries.

Designed to mirror complex disaster situations, the event features realistic rescue challenges such as victim extrication from collapsed structures, emergency medical intervention, debris management and disaster communication protocols. These drills not only test physical endurance and technical expertise but also assess command, control and coordination under pressure.