Sonapur College in the Kamrup Metro District of Assam is all set to host the much-anticipated North East India Inter College Debating Competition, 2023 on November 4. This annual event, organized by the institution since 2014, promises to bring together students from colleges across Assam and other northeastern states. The competition has served as a prominent platform for students to refine their debating skills and gain valuable experience.

The heart of the event, as always, will be the rigorous debates among the participants. This year, the chosen topic for discussion is, "In the opinion of the house: 'One Nation One Election will further strengthen the Democracy of India.'" Students will engage in passionate discourse, analyzing the pros and cons of this timely and contentious subject.

Leading the event as the chief adjudicator will be Justice Biplab Kumar Sarma, a distinguished former Judge of the Gauhati High Court. Over the years, the competition has been honored to host renowned personalities, such as the late PA Sangma, former Speaker of the Lok Sabha, Prof. David Reid Syiemlieh, former UPSC Chairman, Smt. Monalisha Chankija, Editor of Nagaland Page, and Sjt Ranjit Shekhar Mooshahary, former Governor of Meghalaya, among others. This year promises to be no different, with esteemed individuals adding their insights to the competition.

The winners of the debate competition will be recognized with cash prizes and trophies, which will be presented in memory of Late Sinam Uriba Singh. Dr. Sinam Iboton Singh, an associate professor of mathematics at the college, is sponsoring these awards. The 1st, 2nd, and 3rd Best Debaters will receive cash prizes of Rs. 10,000, Rs. 7,000, and Rs. 5,000, respectively, as an acknowledgment of their exceptional debating skills. The best and second-best teams will also receive awards, with Rs. 5,000 and Rs. 3,000 respectively.

For those eager to join in the spirited debates, organizers encourage you to reach out to Dr. Devabrot Khanikor, Principal, at +91 945354374, or the convener, Dr. Biman Patowary, at +91 9435342864. You may also confirm your participation by emailing neindiadebate.sc23@gmail.com.