Nearly 1,000 km of roads under development in Assam under Asom Mala 2.0
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday, May 18, highlighted the State government's push to strengthen road and bridge infrastructure, saying the projects are aimed at improving connectivity, boosting trade and ensuring ease of living and ease of doing business across Assam.
- Road works are underway across more than 27 districts in Assam
- The programme targets villages and towns to improve statewide surface connectivity
- Subansiri and Luit bridges linking Majuli-Lakhimpur have reached 61 per cent
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday, May 18, highlighted the State government's push to strengthen road and bridge infrastructure, saying the projects are aimed at improving connectivity, boosting trade and ensuring ease of living and ease of doing business across Assam.
In a post on social media platform X, Sarma said that under Asom Mala 2.0, nearly 1,000 kilometres of roads are currently under construction across the State.
“Assam is building an extensive network of roads to improve connectivity, boost trade and ensure Ease of Living and Ease of Doing Business. Just under Asom Mala 2.0, close to 1,000 km of roads are in various stages of progress, deep in Assam’s villages and towns,” the Chief Minister posted.
According to the post, a total of 996.7 kilometres of roads are being developed across more than 27 districts in Assam as part of the initiative.
In a separate post, the Chief Minister's Office Assam on X, said that several major bridge projects are also progressing rapidly under the leadership of the Chief Minister, aimed at ensuring seamless, all-weather connectivity across the State.
The projects include the Subansiri and Luit bridges connecting Majuli and Lakhimpur, which have reached 61 per cent completion. The Pagladiya Bridge in Baksa is 65 per cent complete, while the Ghunasuti Bridge in Lakhimpur has reached 45 per cent completion.
According to the CMO, once completed, these bridges are expected to reduce travel time, improve regional connectivity and open up new opportunities for business, trade and economic growth across Assam.
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