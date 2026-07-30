Nearly 13,000 Assam households still without power 11 days after floods

Nearly 13,000 households across flood-hit areas of Assam remain without electricity nearly 11 days after a devastating mud-filled deluge struck several districts, even as restoration work continues.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the state government is reviewing the flood situation in Upper Assam on a continuous basis and restoring electricity connections wherever conditions are considered safe.

In a post on X, Sarma said the number of consumers without power had fallen by a further 30 per cent. He added that as floodwaters recede, authorities are assessing safety conditions and reconnecting more transformers to the grid wherever it is safe to do so.

According to a flood impact and power supply status report for the Sivasagar Electrical Circle prepared by the Assam Power Distribution Company Ltd (APDCL) and shared by the chief minister, 12,756 consumers are still without electricity. The affected areas include Gaurisagar, Sivasagar, Nazira, Amguri and Demow.

On July 24, Sarma had stated that around 40,000 households were without electricity, although power had already been restored to nearly 75 per cent of affected connections.

The floods, triggered by heavy rainfall in Nagaland and Upper Assam from the early hours of July 19, caused widespread damage across three districts.

Although water has receded from most parts of the state, the overall flood situation remained serious on July 30. The death toll has risen to 78, while more than three lakh people continue to be affected by the disaster.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms at isolated places across Assam, Arunachal Pradesh and Nagaland over the next three days, raising concerns about fresh flooding in districts bordering the neighbouring states.