Nearly 15 tonnes of tobacco seized in Assam’s Kamrup, one arrested

Goroimari Police seized nearly 15 tonnes of suspected tobacco products from a warehouse at Kanahara in Kamrup district and arrested one person in connection with the alleged illegal trade, officials said.

Police recovered 374 bags containing around 14,960 kg of raw tobacco from the warehouse in the Chamaria LAC area. The seized consignment is estimated to be worth more than Rs 20 lakh, according to police.

The arrested person was identified as Asadul Haque, a native of West Bengal. Police alleged that he was involved in the trade of nicotine-laced zarda without the required licence, trade licence and other documents.

The operation was conducted under the leadership of Goroimari Police Station officer-in-charge Abdul Momin, in the presence of Goroimari Revenue Circle Officer Kashyapi Kashyap.

Police said Haque could not produce valid documents for the tobacco products stored at the warehouse during the raid.

An investigation has been launched to trace the source of the consignment and determine whether other people were involved in the alleged illegal trade.