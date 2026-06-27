Nearly 2 lakh children to be covered under June 28 polio immunization drive in Kamrup Metro

National Immunization Day (NID) will be observed across Kamrup Metropolitan district on June 28, with health authorities targeting 199,591 children aged up to five years for oral polio vaccination.

According to the district health administration, a total of 860 polio booths have been set up for the drive, including 662 general booths, 25 difficult booths, 72 institutional booths, 64 transit booths, along with 37 mobile teams to ensure no eligible child is left out.

To facilitate the campaign, 51 Medical Officers, 3,222 booth workers and 172 booth supervisors have been deployed across the district.

The immunization drive will be conducted over three days, from June 28 to June 30. On the first day, children will receive the oral polio vaccine at designated booths, while health workers will conduct door-to-door visits on June 29 and 30 to vaccinate children who miss the initial round or are unable to visit the booths.

The district-level inauguration of the programme will take place at 9:30 am on June 28 at the Satgaon Urban State Ayushman Arogya Mandir.