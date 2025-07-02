Nearly 200 arrested, over 1.7 tonnes of beef seized in statewide crackdown: Assam Police

In a major crackdown on the alleged violation of the Assam Cattle Preservation Act, 2021, nearly 200 people have been arrested and over 1.7 tonnes of suspected beef seized from across the state, Assam Police officials confirmed on Wednesday.

According to Inspector General of Police (Law and Order) Akhilesh Kumar Singh, the statewide drive began on Tuesday targeting unauthorised cattle slaughter and illegal sale of beef in violation of existing laws. Singh said, “The operation started yesterday and we have apprehended 196 people so far. A total of 1,732 kg of suspected beef has been seized from various locations.”

The police carried out search operations in 178 hotels, restaurants, and slaughterhouses across almost all districts of the state. Officials have confirmed that the enforcement operation will continue in the coming days with more raids and legal action expected.

While the consumption of beef is not banned in Assam, the Assam Cattle Preservation Act, 2021, prohibits cattle slaughter and beef sale in areas where Hindus, Jains, and Sikhs are in the majority, and within a five-kilometre radius of temples or satras (Vaishnavite monasteries).



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On the first day of the operation alone, 133 people were arrested, and 112 establishments were raided, resulting in the seizure of more than one tonne of beef.

IGP Singh emphasised the intent of the drive: “Our goal is to prevent any violation of the Cattle Preservation Act. FIRs have been registered at multiple police stations, and dozens of people have been taken into custody.”

The crackdown follows Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s stern warnings about strict enforcement of the Act. On June 8, Sarma had raised serious concerns about alleged illegal cattle slaughter during Eid, and claimed meat parts were found dumped in public spaces. Police later arrested around 80 people in districts like Dhubri, Hojai, Goalpara, and Lakhimpur in connection with the case.

Reiterating his stance on June 20, the Chief Minister said, “The availability and consumption of beef during the recent Eid festival, despite the ban within a 5-km radius of temples and other places of worship, is a very serious matter. We will take strict action under the Assam Cattle Preservation Act.”

As the enforcement drive continues, the Assam Police has urged all stakeholders, including hoteliers and restaurateurs, to comply with the legal provisions and avoid actions that could inflame community sentiments or violate state law.