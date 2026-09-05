Nearly 300 detained across Assam in statewide crackdown on fraudsters, touts

Nearly 300 people have been detained across Assam as the state police launched a coordinated statewide crackdown on suspected fraudsters, touts and conmen in 29 districts on the direction of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The operation is focused on individuals allegedly involved in cheating people through fraudulent phone calls, messages and various forms of financial scams. The statewide action comes against the backdrop of a reported rise in fraud-related cases being registered at police stations across Assam.

Police teams carried out simultaneous raids at multiple locations and detained several suspects. The operation was still underway, with police expected to make further arrests as investigations progress.

Lakhimpur reported 15 detentions, while 13 people were detained in Nagarbera. Bongaigaon and Goroimari recorded 10 detentions each. Seven people each were detained in Morigaon and Dhubri, while five were held in Goalpara.

Four people each were detained in Bajali, Tamharhat and Sonatoli, while one person was detained in Chhaygaon. Sivasagar and Golaghat reported two detentions each.

In Guwahati, Garchuk Police detained five people allegedly involved in fraudulent activities in the Garchuk area.

According to police sources, several cases are pending against the accused in connection with alleged cheating and other fraudulent activities.

The operation in Guwahati is continuing, with the number of people apprehended likely to increase as police teams conduct further raids and verify the involvement of other suspects.

Police are also examining the nature of the alleged frauds and the possible links among those detained as part of the ongoing investigation.