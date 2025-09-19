Nearly 50,000 people affected as Assam faces second wave of floods

Assam has been hit by the second wave of floods this year, with nearly 50,000 people affected across five districts following heavy rainfall, according to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA).

Golaghat, Cachar, Sonitpur, Nagaon and Bishwanath districts have been inundated, with Golaghat emerging as the worst-affected, where 32,217 people are reeling under floodwaters. Sonitpur has reported 13,409 affected, while other districts have also been hit severely.

Several rivers are flowing above the danger mark, including the Dikhou in Sivasagar, Dhansiri in Golaghat, Barak in Cachar and Kushiara in Sribhumi.



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Authorities have set up 29 relief camps across the affected districts, sheltering 8,131 people. In addition, 19,162 relief distribution centres are operational to provide aid.

While no loss of life has been reported in this current wave, floods have already claimed 32 lives in the state this year. Meanwhile, 4,632 hectares of cropland are submerged, and over 14,861 animals have been affected by the deluge.

The latest flood situation has once again underlined the recurring vulnerability of Assam to seasonal floods, disrupting lives, livelihoods and agriculture across vast stretches of the state.