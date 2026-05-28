Nearly 6 kg fake gold seized in North Guwahati; one held

Police arrested an alleged fake gold smuggler from Nayanpur in North Guwahati and seized nearly six kilograms of suspected counterfeit gold during a late-night operation on May 27, at Bhetamukh in Kamrup district.

The accused has been identified as Mostakin alias Rafikul Islam, a resident of Goreswar.

According to police, the seized fake gold weighed around 5.970 kilograms. Officers also recovered Rs 84,000 in cash and a mobile phone from his possession. The accused was reportedly transporting the consignment from Nayanpur when he was intercepted.

The latest seizure comes months after another major fake gold racket bust in Assam.

On December 28 last year, Rangia Police in Kamrup district arrested three persons and seized over 1.4 kilograms of fake gold biscuits during a vehicle checking operation based on a tip-off.

Police had then intercepted a vehicle travelling towards Tamulpur district and recovered counterfeit gold biscuits packed in 90 pieces of 10 grams each and 100 pieces of 5 grams each.

The accused in that case included two persons from Bokajan in Assam and one from Rajasthan. Police had also seized the vehicle used for transportation along with three mobile phones.

Investigators are now probing possible links between the two cases and attempting to trace the source and distribution network behind the fake gold trade operating in Assam.