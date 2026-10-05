NEC closes Rs 11.55 crore Assam projects, releases Rs 4.42 crore more

Three development projects in Assam's Karbi Anglong and West Karbi Anglong, backed by Rs 11.55 crore from the North Eastern Council (NEC), were declared completed and closed in September.

The projects focused on service delivery and rural development and included key identified services at Lumbajong Development Block, sanctioned at Rs 4.97 crore; a project at Sarmen Hanse village in Lumbajong Development Block, worth Rs 1.97 crore; and another at Chinthong Block in West Karbi Anglong, sanctioned at Rs 4.61 crore.

The projects were among 14 major infrastructure and development projects completed or closed by the NEC across the Northeast during September, with a combined value of Rs 45.48 crore.

Assam also received Rs 4.42 crore in fresh NEC funding during the month. The allocation was meant for student hostels at Bineswar Brahma Engineering College in Kokrajhar and initiatives involving the Singpho community in Tinsukia.

Across the Northeast, the NEC released Rs 42.63 crore during September. Of this, Rs 35.21 crore was allocated to the northeastern states, while Rs 7.42 crore went to regional institutions and agencies for capacity building, infrastructure and technology-related initiatives.

Nagaland received the highest state allocation of Rs 11.92 crore, including funding for cluster-based coffee value chain development and a cultural activity complex at Pfutseromi village for the Chakhesang tribe.

Mizoram received Rs 6.29 crore for projects including an auditorium at Bethel Veng in Champhai, cultural tourism infrastructure at Vangchhia, Mizo ginger cultivation, IT-based mineral mapping and community infrastructure in Siaha district.

Sikkim received Rs 4.17 crore for town CCTV surveillance and a multi-purpose hall at Government Degree College, Rhenock, while Arunachal Pradesh was allocated Rs 3.40 crore for a nursing hostel at District Hospital, Yingkiong, the Acheso tourism complex in Dibang Valley and the Ziro Signature View Point.

Tripura and Manipur also received instalments for ongoing projects, including a model haat for tribal youth, Khumulwng Eco-Park upgrades, medicinal plant documentation, a museum-cum-library and river debris collection units.

Among regional agencies, Rs 2.88 crore was allocated to the North Eastern Council Bamboo Development Centre for bamboo artisan clusters, Rs 2.35 crore to the North Eastern Handicrafts and Handlooms Development Corporation for handloom skill development and Rs 1.24 crore to NECTAR for STEM laboratories in remote schools.

The projects completed during September also included a Rs 9.28-crore cultural complex of Seng Khasi Ri Raid Laban in Shillong, a Rs 9.17-crore Music and Youth Activity Centre in Kohima, a Rs 4.27-crore girls' hostel at JN College in Pasighat and a Rs 4.53-crore scheme for the Limboo community in Sikkim.

Other initiatives declared closed included seven bamboo-processing prototype processors worth Rs 2.10 crore, an Rs 11.08-crore IT Education Programme covering 150 schools in Mizoram, and projects related to AVGC and IT-ITES training, artificial intelligence and emerging technologies, NSSS 2026 and the She-Friendly Programme covering 20 institutions in Shillong.