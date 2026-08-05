NEEPCO releases excess water from Doyang reservoir, downstream areas in Assam put on alert

A controlled release of water from the Doyang Hydro Electric Project in Nagaland on Wednesday, August 5 prompted authorities to issue precautionary advisories for downstream regions in Assam, as rising reservoir levels necessitated regulated discharge to maintain dam safety.

The Doyang Hydro Electric Project, operated by North Eastern Electric Power Corporation Limited (NEEPCO), began releasing water from its reservoir at around 4 pm after four spillway gates were opened as part of routine flood management measures. Officials said the controlled discharge was undertaken to regulate increasing inflow, stabilise reservoir storage and prevent the risk of overflow during the ongoing spell of rainfall.

At the time of the operation, the reservoir water level was recorded at 322.4 metres. Each of the four spillway gates was opened by 1.25 metres, allowing nearly 213 cumecs of water to be discharged from the reservoir.

According to officials, the release forms part of standard operational protocols followed during the monsoon to ensure the structural safety of the hydroelectric project and to reduce pressure on the dam infrastructure when inflows rise significantly.

The controlled discharge is expected to result in a gradual increase in water levels in the Doyang and Dhansiri rivers, with low-lying settlements and riverine areas downstream likely to witness rising water levels over the coming hours. While the release is being closely regulated, authorities noted that downstream flow conditions could change depending on continued rainfall and additional inflows into the reservoir.

District administrations and local authorities have advised residents living along the riverbanks and in vulnerable downstream locations to remain vigilant. People have been urged to avoid venturing near the rivers and to take necessary precautions until water levels stabilise.

Officials said the situation is under continuous monitoring, with reservoir levels, river discharge and weather conditions being tracked in coordination with relevant agencies. Further advisories will be issued, if required, based on evolving hydrological and meteorological conditions.