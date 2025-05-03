With the NEET-UG 2025 examination scheduled for tomorrow, Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday reviewed final preparations and announced strict measures to ensure a transparent and fair exam process across the state.

In light of previous suspicions of malpractice at certain private exam centres, the Assam government has proposed a set of reforms aimed at restoring the integrity of the exam.

Most NEET-UG centres this year have been designated in government or government-aided institutions, according to Ministry of Education sources.

“We are enforcing strict measures this time to ensure no malpractice and selection of only deserving candidates,” CM Sarma stated. Special monitoring teams, led by senior officials, have been dispatched to all districts to oversee the conduct of the exam.



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The crackdown follows a discreet investigation by Assam Police earlier this year, which raised alarms over unusually high scores from some private centres. In response, CM Sarma held a high-level virtual meeting on April 14 with senior state officials and the Director General of the National Testing Agency (NTA), where the need for enhanced exam oversight was stressed.

“NEET, being a very important exam, deserves our utmost attention. We are deploying all available resources to ensure its fair and smooth conduct,” Sarma posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Officials say these reforms are part of the state’s broader effort to uphold merit and restore trust in critical national-level examinations.