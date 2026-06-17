NEET-UG 2026: Section 163 BNSS imposed around 15 Guwahati exam centres on June 21

Ahead of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET-UG) 2026 scheduled on June 21, the Guwahati Police Commissionerate has imposed prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023, within a 100-metre radius of all 15 examination centres in Guwahati.

The order, issued by Deputy Commissioner of Police (Administration) Nirupam Hazarika, aims to ensure a free, fair and transparent conduct of the examination and prevent any attempts to use unfair means through internet-based platforms, including social media applications such as Facebook, WhatsApp, X (formerly Twitter) and YouTube.

Under the order, only NEET candidates carrying valid admit cards, examination officials, police personnel on duty and other authorised government or NEET officials will be allowed entry within 100 metres of the examination venues. All other persons will be prohibited from entering the restricted zone.

The examination centres covered under the order include Dispur College, PM Shri KV CRPF Amerigog, Krishna Kanta Handiqui State Open University, Kendriya Vidyalaya Khanapara, Kendriya Vidyalaya Adarsha Colony, Pragjyotish College, Arya Vidyapeeth College, KC Das Commerce College, KV IOC Noonmati, PM Shri KV Narangi, Cotton University, Handique Girls' College, B. Borooah College, Guwahati College and Guwahati Commerce College.

The restrictions will remain in force only on June 21, 2026, the day of the NEET examination. Authorities stated that the measure has been taken to prevent any disruption to the examination process and avoid potential law-and-order issues arising from allegations of malpractice.

Violation of the prohibitory order will attract penal action under Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023.

