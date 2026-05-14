Neglect leaves historic Zero Point park in Assam's Lekhapani in dilapidated condition

Concerns have been raised over the deteriorating condition of the historic Zero Point Park located at Singri village in Lekhapani under the Margherita Co-District of Assam.

The park, associated with the historic Stilwell Road constructed during the Second World War, has reportedly fallen into disrepair due to alleged negligence and poor maintenance. The Stilwell Road, led by American Army General Joseph Warren Stilwell, connected Ledo in Assam to Kunming in China and covered a distance of approximately 1,736 kilometres.

According to local accounts, nearly 15,000 American soldiers along with around 50,000 personnel, including Indian, Chinese and local labourers from communities such as Sema, Tangsa, Singpho, Tai Khamti, Tai Phake, Abor and Mishmi, were involved in the construction of the historic route.

Former Margherita MLA and ex-Assam Cabinet Minister Pradyut Bordoloi had earlier undertaken restoration and renovation work at Zero Point Park in an effort to preserve the historical significance of the site. The park is situated around 18 kilometres from the Margherita headquarters.

However, local organisations have alleged that the park is currently in a dilapidated condition. Iron rods, walls, signboards and children’s play equipment installed at the park have reportedly been damaged or stolen by unidentified miscreants.

Speaking on the issue, All Assam Tangsa Students’ Union (AATSU) Central Executive Committee president Nayung Mossang appealed to Margherita MLA Bhaskar Sharma and the Margherita Co-District administration to take immediate steps for restoration of the park and deployment of security personnel to protect the site.

Mossang stated that Zero Point holds historical importance as the starting point from where General Joseph Warren Stilwell initiated the construction of the Stilwell Road from Ledo to Kunming with the support of thousands of workers and soldiers.

He further expressed hope that the Assam Government under Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma would take steps to restart renovation and preservation work at the historic site to keep the legacy of the Stilwell Road alive.