What was once a vibrant play space for children in the Balukhad area of Margherita has now fallen into a state of ruin. The Nehru Children’s Park, inaugurated with much public enthusiasm in 2010, now lies abandoned, triggering widespread discontent among local residents and raising serious questions about administrative negligence and misuse of public infrastructure.

The park was constructed under the Swarna Jayanti Shahari Rozgar Yojana (SJSRY), a centrally sponsored scheme aimed at promoting urban infrastructure development and employment. On February 10, 2010, the facility was formally inaugurated by then Margherita MLA and Assam Cabinet Minister Pradyut Bordoloi. The site, situated under Ward No. 6 in the Balukhad area, was intended to serve as a recreational space for children and families residing in the locality.

Under the scheme, a budget of Rs 32 lakh was sanctioned by the then Margherita Town Committee, now known as the Margherita Municipal Board. The funds were released in two instalments — ₹22 lakh and ₹10 lakh respectively — to facilitate the full construction and equipment of the children’s park.

However, within just a few years of its inauguration, the park was mysteriously shut down. According to allegations by local residents, the closure stemmed from attempts by vested interest groups to encroach upon the land. Despite numerous complaints and demands for investigation, no comprehensive inquiry has been initiated, fuelling suspicions of internal collusion.

Local social worker Jun Pradhan, a long-time resident of Balukhad, expressed disappointment over the park’s deterioration. “It is extremely unfortunate that a park named after the first Prime Minister of India, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, has been allowed to rot,” said Pradhan. “This has happened solely due to the negligence of the Margherita Municipal Board, particularly its chairman Anand Kumar Sharma and his administrative staff.”

Pradhan and several other concerned citizens have reportedly submitted multiple written appeals over the years to both the Municipal Board and the district administration, urging them to take action against those responsible for the vandalism, theft of park equipment, and abandonment of the project. Yet, even 15 years since its inauguration, no significant steps have been taken.

Adding to their grievances, residents have proposed that the defunct park be repurposed into an open gym to serve the fitness needs of the community. But their appeals have gone unheard. “There seems to be a deliberate silence and possibly a tacit understanding between officials and those who want to capture the land for private use,” said another resident.

With mounting public pressure, civic groups are demanding a transparent inquiry and rejuvenation of the Nehru Children’s Park for community benefit.