Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday, November 1 launched a sharp attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, questioning the Congress party's historical record on leadership elections and accusing the Gandhi family of ignoring the legacy of the 1984 anti-Sikh violence.

Sarma was speaking during the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) 'Loktantra Bachao, Arajakta Hatao' (Save Democracy, Remove Anarchy) padyatra in Shimla, organised amid the political confrontation over the revision of electoral rolls.

Referring to the 1946 Congress presidential election, the Assam Chief Minister alleged that Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel had the backing of 12 of the 15 Provincial Congress Committees, while none nominated Jawaharlal Nehru.

"Yet, despite enjoying overwhelming support, Sardar Patel was pressured to withdraw his candidature, clearing the way for Nehru to become Congress President and eventually India's first Prime Minister," Sarma said.

Drawing a comparison with the Congress party's present-day criticism of electoral processes, Sarma targeted Rahul Gandhi over his allegations of 'vote chori'.

"Today, Nehru's great-grandson lectures the entire nation on 'Vote Chori'. What an irony!" the Assam Chief Minister said.

Sarma also targeted Rahul Gandhi and other leaders of the opposition INDIA bloc over their political mobilisation in Delhi on November 1, invoking the 1984 anti-Sikh violence.

The Chief Minister said the date marked the anniversary of violence in which members of the Sikh community were killed in Delhi and other parts of the country following the assassination of then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on October 31, 1984.

Accusing the opposition leaders of insensitivity towards the Sikh community, Sarma said the rally could have been held on another date.

"Creating such a commotion in Delhi today is no less than rubbing salt into the wounds of the country's Sikh community," he said.

Sarma urged Rahul Gandhi and other INDIA bloc leaders to apologise to the Sikh community during their programme and observe two minutes of silence in memory of those killed in the violence.

"At the very least, please apologise to the country's Sikh community from the stage and observe two minutes of silence to pray for the peace of their souls," he said.

The Assam Chief Minister also invoked the role of the Congress leadership during the violence, alleging that more than 3,000 Sikhs were killed in the aftermath of Indira Gandhi's assassination.

He called on Rahul Gandhi to apologise before proceeding with the opposition's political programme.