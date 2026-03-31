Neighbours wanted to break Assam, Modi govt ensured peace: Devendra Fadnavis

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on March 31 claimed that India’s neighbouring countries once sought to “break up” Assam by exploiting unrest in the state, but their “dreams were shattered” after the government led by Narendra Modi restored peace and stability.

Addressing election rallies in Dibrugarh and Jorhat ahead of the Assam Assembly polls, Fadnavis said militancy in the state has largely ended and significant progress has been made in implementing peace accords with insurgent groups.

“Due to the unrest earlier, neighbouring countries believed they could break Assam. But under Modi’s leadership, those plans failed and the state is now progressing rapidly,” he said while campaigning for BJP candidate Prasanta Phukan in Dibrugarh.

He added that nearly 92 per cent of assurances made under various peace agreements have already been fulfilled, with efforts underway to implement the remaining commitments.

Fadnavis credited the BJP-led government in Assam for ensuring both development and the protection of the state’s cultural identity. He alleged that the Congress had long neglected the Northeast, adopting a “step-motherly attitude” that contributed to unrest and underdevelopment in the region.

Speaking at another rally in Jorhat in support of BJP candidate Hitendra Nath Goswami, Fadnavis alleged that infiltration was rampant during previous Congress governments, leading to fears of demographic change in the state.

“People had to launch movements against infiltration, and many sacrificed their lives. But the influx continued and Assam was burning. The situation changed after Modi came to power,” he claimed, adding that infiltration has since been curtailed and militant groups brought into the mainstream.

He further said that the BJP government works not only for development but also to preserve Assam’s identity, culture and traditions.

Highlighting infrastructure growth, Fadnavis pointed to major investments, including the Tata Group’s upcoming semiconductor unit in Jagiroad, which he described as a “game changer” that would place Assam on the global industrial map.

Emphasising women’s empowerment, he said women have been key beneficiaries of government policies and would play a greater role in governance with the implementation of 33 per cent reservation in legislatures.

Fadnavis also criticised the Congress for its stance on national issues and accused it of attempting to create public unrest through “misleading narratives.”

Taking a swipe at Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi, the Maharashtra chief minister said the BJP would return to power in Assam, leaving little political space for the opposition.

Polling for the 126-member Assam Assembly will be held on April 9, with counting scheduled for May 4.